Joys of a Small Town Trailer: Rosehaven!

The first season of Rosehaven premieres on Sundance Now on Thursday, November 30th.

“Brace yourself to fall completely in love with this charming, gentle Australian comedy”

– The New York Times

SUNDANCE NOW, AMC NETWORK’S PREMIUM VIDEO STREAMING SERVICE, TO DEBUT SEASON ONE OF ‘ROSEHAVEN’ BEGINNING NOVEMBER 30TH

Streaming Service to Launch Critically-Acclaimed Australian Comedy Series on The Heels of Exclusive US Premiere on SundanceTV

NEW YORK, October 31, 2017 – Sundance Now, AMC Networks’ premium video streaming service dedicated to bringing members high-quality, acclaimed independent film, documentaries and TV series, announced today that season one of the critically acclaimed Australian comedy series, “Rosehaven,” will be available to stream on Sundance Now starting November 30th.

The quirky, small town series created by, written by, and starring real-life best friends and comedians Luke McGregor (“Luke Warm Sex,” “Utopia”) and Celia Pacquola and set in rural Tasmania, has been praised as a “charming, gentle Australian comedy” by The New York Times.

As previously announced, season two of “Rosehaven” (co-produced by SundanceTV with The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), Screen Tasmania and Screen Australia) premiered on the linear network on Wednesday, October 25 at 11/10c.

In “Rosehaven,” Daniel McCallum (Luke McGregor) returns to his rural Tasmanian hometown, Rosehaven, to help his intimidating mother (Kris McQuade) with her real estate business. He gets a surprise when his best friend from the mainland, Emma (Celia Pacquola), turns up on his doorstep after her honeymoon is cut short when her husband decides to leave Bali – and their relationship – early. In no time, Daniel and Emma are thrown into the center of small-town life with Daniel confronted at every turn by the ghosts of his adolescent past and a town that hasn’t moved on. All the while, Emma is lapping up her anonymity in Rosehaven and newfound life on the lam. Soon enough, these two best buddies find both their friendship and their sanity put to the test by the charming, but deeply eccentric townsfolk of Rosehaven.

The series co-stars Kris McQuade (“Wentworth”), Katie Robertson (“The Kettering Incident”) and David Quirk (“Please Like Me”). “Rosehaven” is a What Horse? / Guesswork Television production presented by Screen Tasmania, Screen Australia, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and SundanceTV in association with Film Victoria. The series was created and written by Luke McGregor and Celia Pacquola. Kevin Whyte serves as executive producer, alongside executive producers for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Rick Kalowski and Brett Sleigh. “Rosehaven” is directed by Jonathan Brough and Shaun Wilson, produced by Andrew Walker and co-produced by Fiona McConaghy. Episodes will be available on sundance.tv the day after they air.

