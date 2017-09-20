John Cena Talks Us Through The New Trailer: Ferdinand!

20th Century Fox has released a new trailer for Ferdinand – lots of new footage from the film introduced by John ‘Ferdinand’ Cena.

Nick Jonas has recorded a new song for the film – and it should be available next month.

Ferdinand will be in theaters on December 15th.

20th Century Fox and Blue Sky Studios have released a new trailer and big news about FERDINAND! Nick Jonas has written an original song titled “Home” for the film; and Peyton Manning and Juanes have rounded out the exciting all-star cast alongside John Cena (as Ferdinand), as well as Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs, Gabriel Iglesias, Bobby Cannavale, David Tennant, Anthony Anderson, Flula Borg, Sally Phillips, Boris Kodjoe, Jerrod Carmichael, Raul Esparza, Karla Martinez, and Miguel Angel Sylvester. Inspired by the beloved book “The Story of Ferdinand” by Munro Leaf and Robert Lawson, FERDINAND tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart.

PEYTON MANNING IS THE VOICE OF ‘GUAPO’ THE BULL

Character Description: Guapo acts like he’s brimming with confidence but under that brash exterior, he’s really a bundle of nerves! Thanks to Ferdinand, he learns to overcome his self-doubt.

NICK JONAS HAS WRITTEN AN ORIGINAL SONG FOR THE FILM TITLED “HOME”

The song is set to release next month!

FERDINAND

Animation, in 3D

Release: December 15, 2017

Directed by: Carlos Saldanha

Cast: John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs, Gabriel Iglesias, Bobby Cannavale, David Tennant, Anthony Anderson, Flula Borg, Sally Phillips, Boris Kodjoe, Jerrod Carmichael, Raúl Esparza, Karla Martínez, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Peyton Manning and Juanes

SYNOPSIS

FERDINAND tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart. After being mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Set in Spain, Ferdinand proves you can’t judge a bull by its cover.

From Blue Sky Studios and Carlos Saldanha, the director of “Rio” and inspired by the beloved book “The Story of Ferdinand” by Munro Leaf and Robert Lawson, “Ferdinand” is a heartwarming animated comedy adventure with an all-star cast that includes John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Anthony Anderson and many more.

