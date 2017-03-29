Jimmy Fallon To Host Parade of Stars at Universal Orlando Resort!

Vin Diesel, Shaquille O’Neal, Pitbull, Blake Shelton, Scott Eastwood, Dwayne Johnson, Nicole Richie, Flo Rida, Jay Leno and Jason Derulo Travel to Orlando and Help Celebrate Grand Opening of Host’s New Signature Ride “Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NEW YORK — March 29, 2017 — An array of superstar celebrities will join “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in Orlando for four highly anticipated broadcasts on April 3-6 to celebrate the grand opening of “Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Universal Orlando Resort’s thrilling new attraction.

The lineup will include:

Monday, April 3

Guests Vin Diesel, Shaquille O’Neal and musical performance by Pitbull featuring Stephen Marley

Tuesday, April 4

Guests Blake Shelton, Scott Eastwood and musical performance by Blake Shelton

Wednesday, April 5

Guests Dwayne Johnson, Nicole Richie and musical performance by Flo Rida featuring 99 Percent

Thursday, April 6

Guests Jay Leno and musical performance by Jason Derulo featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Additional guests to be announced.

“The Tonight Show’s” fun-filled return to Orlando will kick-off with O’Neal going head-to-head with Fallon in a not-to be-missed Lip Sync Battle.

Diesel, Eastwood and Johnson are all starring in the eighth installment of Universal’s blockbuster “Fast and the Furious” franchise: “The Fate of the Furious,” in theaters April 14.

“Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon” will give guests the ultimate “Tonight Show” experience as they get up close and personal with the show’s most hilarious segments before taking off on a wild and action-packed race through New York City against Jimmy Fallon himself.

Guests will make their way through Studio 6B to board the flying theater, which seats up to 72 audience members, for the race of a lifetime. The attraction will also feature cameos by familiar faces such as Sara from “Ew,” Hashtag the Panda, “Tonight Show” announcer Steve Higgins, and Grammy Award-winning band The Roots, who are also the musical masterminds behind the original attraction score.

The grand opening of “Race Through New York” will be April 6. For more information visit http://blog.universalorlando.com/.

From Universal Television and Broadway Video, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Gerard Bradford, Mike DiCenzo and Katie Hockmeyer. Jamie Granet-Bederman produces. “The Tonight Show” tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center.