Jeff Bridges to receive the 2019 Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes

Jeff Bridges will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2019 Golden Globes. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced its official selection Monday for this life achievement award slated for NBC’s 76th annual ceremony on January 6.

Bridges won the Oscar and Golden Globe for his leading performance in the 2009 film “Crazy Heart.” He is a five-time Globe nominee and seven-time contender at the Academy Awards. Those nominations were for “The Last Picture Show,” “Thunderbolt and Lightfoot,” “Starman,” “The Contender,” “Crazy Heart,” “True Grit” and “Hell or High Water.”

