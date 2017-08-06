James Gunn Releases Guardians’ Inferno Music Video!

James Gunn has released into the wilds of the galaxy a strange new music video featuring members of the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – a wicked wacky production of the Sneepers’ disco hit Inferno, featuring David Hasselhoff.

It has to be seen to be believed!

The Guardians’ Inferno music video will be included in the home video release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – on Digital August 8th, on Blu-ray and DVD on August 22nd.

Dust off those far out platforms and enjoy this blast from the past! Get the “Inferno” music video + more bonus features when you bring home “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” to Digital Aug 8, Blu-ray Aug 22 & new to 4K UHD: http://bit.ly/2uHkDrN

