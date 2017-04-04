James Corden Takes The Late Late Show To Jolly Old England!

The Late, Late Show wit James Corden is skipping across the pond to broadcast three shows from Corden’s native England.

See James Corden and Reggie Watts Pack for the Trip:

CBS’ Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN will cross the pond this summer when the show travels to London, England to broadcast three special episodes from the historic Central Hall Westminster, Tuesday, June 6 – Thursday, June 8 (12:37 AM-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. As Corden shares highlights of his homeland with American viewers, THE LATE LATE SHOW’s signature musical and comedy segments will get a British twist. Featured guests and additional details will be announced closer to air. This marks the first international trip for THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN.

“To bring THE LATE LATE SHOW to London is a dream come true for me,” said James Corden. “I’m incredibly proud of the show and we’re going to do our best to make this week in London memorable.”

Sky, the exclusive home to THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN in the U.K., will broadcast these London-based episodes June 7–9 at 10:00 PM on Sky 1 and Now TV. The show is available daily on Sky on Demand and Now TV.

Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. The show holds the YouTube record for the most-watched late night clip with “Adele Carpool Karaoke,” which has 153 million views. The show’s YouTube channel has amassed more than 10 million subscribers and 2.5 billion total views since the show’s premiere on March 23, 2015. THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN is actively licensed in 150 markets around the world and airs weeknights (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on CBS. Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe are the executive producers.

