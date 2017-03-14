I’ve Been Gone for a Very Long Time Trailer: Dave Chappelle Is Back – And Netflix Has Got Him!

Dave Chappelle is back and he has a lot to say – and he says it over the course of two new Netflix specials: Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin and Dave Chappelle: Deep in the Heart of Texas.

Both specials will premiere on Netflix on Tuesday, March 21st.

In his first concert specials in 12 years, Dave Chappelle is back — with two highly anticipated stand-up comedy specials premiering only on Netflix.

The specials are from Chappelle’s personal vault: Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin, was filmed at The Palladium in Los Angeles in March 2016, and Dave Chappelle: Deep in the Heart of Texas, was filmed at Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater in Austin, TX in April 2015.

Both specials will premiere on the same night — Tuesday, March 21, exclusively on Netflix.

Within each of the two hour-long specials, self-financed by Chappelle and directed by Stan Lathan, the Emmy®-nominated comedian brings his unflinching comedic style, tackling race, class, politics, pop culture, and more.

Chappelle is currently on the road doing concert dates in preparation for a third Netflix special.

