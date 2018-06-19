It’s Time To Glow Up Ladies: GLOW Featurette!

Netflix has released a featurette showing how the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling ‘GLOW up’ to play their roles.

GLOW returns for season two on June 29th.

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are back! Take a look at their incredible glow up: more glitter, more hairspray, more spandex, and as rad as ever.

Season 2 streaming June 29th, only on Netflix.

Watch GLOW on Netflix:

https://www.netflix.com/title/80114988

Follow for a GLOW up:

GLOW on the ‘gram: http://www.instagram.com/glownetflix

GLOW on Twitter: http://twitter.com/glownetflix

GLOW on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/GlowNetflix

ABOUT GLOW

Showrunners: Liz Flahive, Carly Mensch

Executive Producers: Liz Flahive, Carly Mensch, Tara Hermann, & Jenji Kohan

Launch Date: June 29, 2018

Format: Comedy; 10 x 30-minute episodes

Cast – Regulars: Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin , Marc Maron, Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Britt Baron, Kate Nash, Jackie Tohn, Gayle Rankin, Kia Stevens

Cast – Recurring: Sunita Mani, Rebekka Johnson, Kimmy Gatewood, Ellen Wong, Marianna Palka, Chris Lowell, Shakira Barrera, Bashir Salahuddin, Rich Sommer

Inspired by the short-lived but beloved show from the 80s, GLOW tells the fictional story of Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), an out-of-work, struggling actress in 1980s Los Angeles who finds one last chance for stardom when she’s thrust into the glitter and spandex world of women’s wrestling. In addition to working with 12 Hollywood misfits, Ruth also has to compete with Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin ) a former soap actress who left the business to have a baby, only to be sucked back into work when her picture perfect life is not what it seems. And at the wheel is Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron), a washed-up, B-movie director who now must lead this group of women on the journey to wrestling stardom.

Like this: Like Loading...