Against all the odds, a thirteen year old boy in Malawi invents an unconventional way to save his family and village from famine. Based on the true story of William Kamkwamba.

Watch the inspiring trailer below. The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind launches on Netflix on Mar 1st.

THE BOY WHO HARNESSED THE WIND

Launching on Netflix on March 1, 2019

Synopsis

You will be able to stream The Bot Who Harnessed the Wind here.

Written and Directed by Chiwetel Ejiofor

Starring Maxwell Simba, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Aïssa Maïga, Lily Banda, Lemogang Tsipa, Philbert Falakeza, with Joseph Marcell and Noma Dumezweni

Produced by Andrea Calderwood and Gail Egan

Executive Produced by Joe Oppenheimer, Rose Garnett, Natascha Wharton, Jeff Skoll, Jonathan King, Phil Hunt, Compton Ross, Peter Hampden, and Norman Merry

