It’s Like Looking In a Mirror Trailer: Despicable Me 3!

The new Despicable Me 3 trailer suggests that someone on the creative team has watched Danger: Diabolik many, many, many times. And that’s a good thing – Danger: Diabolik is one of the best comic book movies ever made.

Previous trailers for DM3 have introduced a villain who acts like it’s still the ’80s. Now we get Gru’s never before mentioned twin brother, Dru! (I predict that this double dose of Steve Carell will be a lot of fun.)

DM3 will be in theaters on June 30th.

Despicable Me 3 – In Theaters June 30 – Official Trailer #2 (HD) – YouTube

http://www.despicable.me The team who brought you Despicable Me and the biggest animated hits of 2013 and 2015, Despicable Me 2 and Minions, returns to continue the adventures of Gru, Lucy, their adorable daughters—Margo, Edith and Agnes—and the Minions. Despicable Me 3, directed by Pierre Coffin and Kyle Balda, co-directed by Eric Guillon, and written by Cinco Paul & Ken Daurio, will be released in theaters on June 30, 2017. The animated film is produced by Illumination’s Chris Meledandri and Janet Healy, and executive produced by Chris Renaud. Joining Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig in Despicable Me 3 is Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award winner Trey Parker, co-creator of Comedy Central’s global phenomenon South Park and the Broadway smash The Book of Mormon. Parker voices the role of villain Balthazar Bratt, a former child star who’s grown up to become obsessed with the character he played in the ‘80s, and proves to be Gru’s most formidable nemesis to date.

