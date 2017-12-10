It’s a Harsh World Trailer: Alita: Battle Angel!

When a cybernetics doctor finds and repairs an abandoned cyborg, she sets out to rediscover her past.

Alita: Battle Angel will be in theaters on July 20, 2018.

From visionary filmmakers James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez.

#Alita Battle Angel is in theaters July 20, 2018.

Directed by: Robert Rodriguez

Screenplay by: James Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis and Robert Rodriguez

Based on the Graphic Novel (“Manga”) Series: “Gunnm” By Yukito Kishiro

Produced by: James Cameron and Jon Landau

Cast: Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley, Keean Johnson

Connect with Alita: Battle Angel Online:

Visit the Official Site Here: http://AlitaBattleAngel.com

Like Alita: Battle Angel on FACEBOOK: http://facebook.com/AlitaMovie

Follow Alita: Battle Angel on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/AlitaMovie

Follow Alita: Battle Angel on INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/AlitaMovie

Like this: Like Loading...