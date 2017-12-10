It’s a Harsh World Trailer: Alita: Battle Angel!

When a cybernetics doctor finds and repairs an abandoned cyborg, she sets out to rediscover her past.
Alita: Battle Angel will be in theaters on July 20, 2018.
From visionary filmmakers James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez.
#Alita Battle Angel is in theaters July 20, 2018.
Directed by: Robert Rodriguez
Screenplay by: James Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis and Robert Rodriguez
Based on the Graphic Novel (“Manga”) Series: “Gunnm” By Yukito Kishiro
Produced by: James Cameron and Jon Landau
Cast: Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley, Keean Johnson
