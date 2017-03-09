It’s a Crime Trailers: Netflix Takes Trio of Crime Films To SXSW!

Netflix will be presenting the world premieres of three new crime films at SXSW 2017: The Most Hated Woman In America, Win It All, and Small Crimes.

The Most Hated Woman In America is a true crime movie about the disappearance of Madalyn Murray O’Hare, founder of American Atheists. It premieres on March 24th.

Win It All is about a small time gambler who agrees to stow a buddy’s duffel bag while he’s in jail then discovers it’s full of money. It premieres on April 7th.

Small Crimes is about a disgraced cop looking for redemption in all the wrong places. It premieres on April 28th.

THE MOST HATED WOMAN IN AMERICA:

A true-crime biopic about the disappearance of Madalyn Murray O’Hair, founder of the “American Atheists” and pioneering firebrand in the political culture war, The Most Hated Woman in America captures the rise and fall of a complex character who was a controversial villain to some and an unlikely hero to others.

The film stars Academy Award® winner Melissa Leo, Josh Lucas, Adam Scott, Vincent Kartheiser and Juno Temple, and was directed by Tommy O’Haver from a script by O’Haver and Irene Turner. Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Laura Rister produced for Netflix.

The film launches worldwide on Netflix on March 24, 2017.

WIN IT ALL:

Jake Johnson (New Girl) stars as small time gambler Eddie Garrett, who agrees to watch a duffel bag for an acquaintance who is heading to prison. When he discovers cash in the bag, he’s unable to resist the temptation and winds up deeply in debt. When the prison release is shortened, Eddie suddenly has a small window of time to win all the money back.

Directed by Joe Swanberg (Drinking Buddies) and co-written by Swanberg and Jake Johnson, the Netflix original film Win it All co-stars Keegan-Michael Key, Joe Lo Truglio and leading Mexican actress Aislinn Derbez. Jake Johnson and Joe Swanberg also serve as producers, along with Alex Orr.

The film launches worldwide on Netflix on April 7, 2017.

SMALL CRIMES:

After serving time for the attempted murder of a District Attorney, disgraced former cop Joe Denton (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) returns home looking for redemption. An embarrassment to his parents and abandoned by his ex-wife, it seems as if things can’t get much worse. But then Joe finds himself trapped in the mess he left behind-in the cross fire between a crooked sheriff, the vengeful DA, and a mafia kingpin who knows too much.

The film launches worldwide on Netflix on April 28, 2017.

