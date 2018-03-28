Is This What Freedom Looks Like Trailer: The Handmaid’s Tale!

Offred’s pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead will shape season two of The Handmaid’s Tale.

The Handmaid’s Tale returns – exclusively on Hulu – Wednesday, April 25th.

Today Hulu released the full length trailer for the second season of The Handmaid’s Tale. The first two episodes of the 13-episode season launch on Wednesday, April 25th.

Synopsis:

The Emmy-winning drama series returns with a second season shaped by Offred’s pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead. “Gilead is within you” is a favorite saying of Aunt Lydia. In Season Two, Offred and all our characters will fight against – or succumb to – this dark truth.

The Handmaid’s Tale comes to Hulu from MGM Television and is created, executive produced and written by Bruce Miller and executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, and Elisabeth Moss. MGM serves as the international distributor for the series.

The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle and Amanda Brugel. Guest stars this season include Marisa Tomei, Cherry Jones, Bradley Whitford, and Clea DuVall.

Like this: Like Loading...