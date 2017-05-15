Intriguing New Poster: Brigsby Bear!

Brigsby Bear Adventures is a children’s TV show produced for an audience of one: James (Kyle Mooney). When the show abruptly ends, James’s life changes forever. He sets out to finish the story himself and must learn to cope with the realities of a new world that he knows nothing about.

Also starring Mark Hamill, Greg Kinnear, Andy Samberg and Michaela Watkins, Brigsby Bear will be in theaters in July.

Directed by Dave McCary

Written by Kevin Costello and Kyle Mooney

Starring Kyle Mooney, Beck Bennett, Claire Danes, Mark Hamill, Jane Adams, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Greg Kinnear, Kate Lyn Sheil, Ryan Simpkins, Alexa Demie, Nick Rutherford, Matt Walsh and Michaela Watkins

Opens July 2017

