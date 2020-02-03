Inevitable Trailer: Top Gun: Maverick!

Maverick is back – this time instructing a new generation of hot shots.

Paramount Pictures placed a new teaser during the first half of Super Bowl LIV.

Top Gun: Maverick opens on June 26th.

Prepare for takeoff and watch the NEW #TopGun: Maverick “Big Game” spot starring Tom Cruise – In theatres June 26.

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

