In Today’s Forecast: The Rain Will Continue to Fall On Netflix!

Six years after a brutal virus wipes out most of Scandanavia’s population, Two siblings join a band of young survivors seeking safety – and answers.

Netflix has ordered a second season of its Danish original series The Rain. Season One of The Rain is currently streaming on Netflix: netflix.com/therain.

THE WEATHER FORECAST IS IN: THE RAIN WILL RETURN…..

Summer may be just around the corner, but further rain is expected… Netflix has renewed its first Danish original series The Rain for a second season. The acclaimed series created by Jannik Tai Mosholt, Esben Toft Jacobsen and Christian Potalivo resonated with audiences globally including the U.S, UK, Brazil, France and Germany as well as its native Denmark. The series will go back into production later this year and will launch in 2019.

Kelly Luegenbiehl, Vice President of International Originals for Netflix, said: “We’re really excited to team up with the talented cast and our team of amazing creators for another season. The Rain has a relatable and human story at its core and touches on universal themes everyone can identify with. The fact that season 1 reached audiences all over the world, proves once again that strong stories can transcend borders.”

Jannik Tai Mosholt, Head Writer and Co-creator on The Rain said: “We’re so thankful for the success of the show and the overwhelmingly positive response from audiences. We’re really excited to be able to do a second season of The Rain. We still have a lot of stories to tell about our characters and much more to explore in our universe, and can’t wait for everyone to be able to see it.”

Peter Bose, Partner at Miso Film said “The response to the show has been fantastic, and we are so proud to continue our collaboration with Netflix on this second season of The Rain”.

The Rain is created by Jannik Tai Mosholt (Borgen, Rita, Follow the Money), Esben Toft Jacobsen (The Great Bear, Beyond Beyond) and Christian Potalivo (Dicte, The New Tenants, Long Story Short) and stars Alba August (Reliance, Jordskott and Unga Astrid), Mikkel Boe Følsgaard (A Royal Affair, The Legacy), Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen (Tidsrejen, Department Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes), Lars Simonsen (The Bridge, Brotherhood), Sonny Lindberg (The Legacy, Anti), Jessica Dinnage (The Guilty, The Man), Lukas Løkken (One-Two-Three Now!) and Johannes Kuhnke (Force Majeure).

Social links:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/therainnetflix

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therainnetflix/

Facebook: https://facebook.com/TheRainNetflix/

Season One of The Rain is currently streaming on Netflix: netflix.com/therain.

About Miso Film

Miso Film was founded in 2004 by the producer duo Jonas Allen and Peter Bose, who began their collaboration on the Swedish thriller and crime series Beck and Wallander. Miso Film is the company behind several successful Scandinavian TV series, such as Veum, Those Who Kill, Dicte, Acquitted, Modus and the epic drama series 1864, written and directed by Ole Bornedal. On the big screen, Miso has produced numerous features, among them the Danish box office hit The Candidate and the Danish comedy Long Story Short. Miso also co-produced the Norwegian World War II resistance drama Max Manus, the biggest box office hit in Norway to date, as well as the English language feature film Ginger & Rosa, directed by Sally Potter. Miso Film is currently producing Ole Bornedal’s next feature Small Town Killers, the family comedy Iqbal & The Superchip, the final season of Dicte as well as second seasons of both Acquitted and Modus. FremantleMedia acquired a controlling stake in Miso Film in 2013, an integral part of their expansion into high-end scripted content.

Like this: Like Loading...