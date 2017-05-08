Imagination and Change: Brigby Bear – First Look!

Brigsby Bear Adventures is a children’s TV show produced for an audience of one: James (Kyle Mooney). When the show abruptly ends, James’s life changes forever.

Brigsby Bear opens on July 28th.

Sony Pictures Classics Presents

Directed by Dave McCary

Written by Kevin Costello and Kyle Mooney

Starring Kyle Mooney, Mark Hamill, Jane Adams, Beck Bennett, Claire Danes, Greg Kinnear, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Kate Lyn Sheil, Ryan Simpkins, Nick Rutherford, Matt Walsh and Michaela Watkins

Opening In The U.S. on July 28th, 2017

Sony Pictures Classics is set to release Brigsby Bear this July 28th, starring and co-written, by Saturday Night Live’s Kyle Mooney (“in an extraordinary performance,” VF.com), directed by S.N.L writer/director Dave McCary, co-written by Kevin Costello, and produced by The Lonely Island group of Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone; as well as the prolific team of Phil Lord and Chris Miller; 3311 Productions; and YL Pictures.

BRIGSBY BEAR is one of the most Honest, Sincere, & Infectiously Fun movies you’ll see in a long time. Co-written and starring Saturday Night Live’s Kyle Mooney and directed by SNL’s Dave McCary (whom Kyle met in 4th Grade; they have been working together ever since – co-writer Kevin Costello came much later…in the 7th Grade), BRIGSBY BEAR will open in the US on July 28. “BRIGSBY BEAR is a film about friendship, family and nostalgia,” Kyle Mooney. (It is also about a man-sized teddy bear who repeatedly saves the galaxy with his twin-sister sidekicks, as well as super heroes, goodness, fantasy, pop-culture, imagination, dreams, fandom, creativity, and….)

Brigsby Bear is an exhilarating viewing experience. There’s a genuine sweetness to Mooney’s performance, and the entire movie.

— Geoff Berkshire, Variety

Brigsby Bear is a love letter to storytelling, filmmaking and following your dreams.

— Ethan Anderton, /FILM

Brigsby Bear understands what it feels like to have an attachment to a certain piece of pop culture that is deeper, perhaps disturbingly so, than anyone around you.

— John Defore, The Hollywood Reporter

Brigsby Bear will reaffirm your belief in the positive powers of imagination, and will make you feel good all over.

— J.R. Kinnard, PopMatters

