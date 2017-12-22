I’m Sure There’s No Bullets Trailer: A Futile and Stupid Gesture!

A Futile and Stupid Gesture is the story of comedy wunderkind Doug Kenney, who co-created the National Lampoon, Caddyshack, and Animal House. Kenney was at the center of the 70’s comedy counter-culture which gave birth to Saturday Night Live and a whole generation’s way of looking at the world. Visit netflix.com/futile.
A Futile and Stupid Gesture premieres on Netflix on Friday, January 26th.
DIRECTOR | David Wain
SCREENWRITERS| Michael Colton & John Aboud
CAST | Will Forte, Domhnall Gleeson, Emmy Rossum, Matt Walsh, Natasha Lyonne, Thomas Lennon, Martin Mull, and Joel McHale
Visit https://netflix.com/futile.
Watch A Futile and Stupid Gesture on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/80107084