I’m Sure There’s No Bullets Trailer: A Futile and Stupid Gesture!

A Futile and Stupid Gesture is the story of comedy wunderkind Doug Kenney, who co-created the National Lampoon, Caddyshack, and Animal House. Kenney was at the center of the 70’s comedy counter-culture which gave birth to Saturday Night Live and a whole generation’s way of looking at the world. Visit netflix.com/futile.

A Futile and Stupid Gesture premieres on Netflix on Friday, January 26th.

DIRECTOR | David Wain

SCREENWRITERS| Michael Colton & John Aboud

CAST | Will Forte, Domhnall Gleeson, Emmy Rossum, Matt Walsh, Natasha Lyonne, Thomas Lennon, Martin Mull, and Joel McHale

Visit https://netflix.com/futile.

Watch A Futile and Stupid Gesture on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/80107084

