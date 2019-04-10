I’m Seeing Things Trailer: Netflix’s Chambers!

A young heart attack survivor becomes consumed by the mystery surrounding the heart that saved her life in season one Netflix’s new chiller, Chambers.

Netflix has released a hallucinatory trailer for the show’s premiere season.

Chambers premieres on April 26th.

Chambers | Season 1 Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Bad things happen for a reason…

Chambers, Netflix’s newest horror series starring Uma Thurman, Tony Goldwyn, and newcomer Sivan Alyra Rose, launches April 26.

A young heart attack survivor becomes consumed by the mystery surrounding the heart that saved her life. However, the closer she gets to uncovering the truth about her donor’s sudden death, the more she starts taking on the characteristics of the deceased — some of which are troublingly sinister. Chambers will premiere globally on Netflix in 2019.

The series is created by Leah Rachel and executive produced by Alfonso Gomez Rejon and Leah Rachel with producers Winnie Kemp, Wolfgang Hammer, Jennifer Yale, and Steve Gaghan.

Series creator Leah Rachel spoke about the show saying: “Taking place in a mystic, New Age pocket of Arizona, Chambers is a psychological horror story that explores the different ways we metabolize trauma. But what starts out as a grounded human story eventually pivots into something far more strange and fucked up than you were expecting.”

The series stars Uma Thurman (Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction), Tony Goldwyn (Scandal, Insurgent), Sivan Alyra Rose (The Entrada, Running Shadow), Lilliya Reid (Vienna, The Fantomes), Nicholas Galitzine (Share, Handsome Devil, The Watcher In The Woods, The Beat Beneath My Feet and The Changeover), Kyanna Simone Simpson (The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, Black Lightning, White Boy Rick & Ma), Lilli Kay (Paterno, Napoli, Brooklyn), Sarah Mezzanotte (The Wolves, Six Degrees of Separation, Blame, Blue Bloods, Royal Pains) and introducing Griffin Powell-Arcand.

