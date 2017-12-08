I’ll Stop You All Trailer: Doctor Who Christmas Special: Twice Upon a Time!

There’s a new spot for BBC America’s 2017 Doctor Who Christmas Special: Twice Upon a Time.

The Doctor Who Christmas Special: Twice Upon a Time will air on BBC America (9/8C) on December 25th.

The magical final chapter of the Twelfth Doctor’s (Peter Capaldi) journey sees the Time Lord team up with his former self, the first ever Doctor (David Bradley – Harry Potter, Game of Thrones) and a returning Bill Potts (Pearl Mackie), for one last adventure.

Two Doctors stranded in an Arctic snowscape, refusing to face regeneration. Enchanted glass people, stealing their victims from frozen time. And a World War One captain destined to die on the battlefield, but taken from the trenches to play his part in the Doctor’s story.

An uplifting new tale about the power of hope in humanity’s darkest hours, Twice Upon A Time marks the end of an era. But as the Doctor must face his past to decide his future, his journey is only just beginning.

‘Twice Upon A Time’ premieres Christmas Night at 9/8c on BBC America.

The Doctor (Peter Capaldi) is an alien Time Lord from the planet Gallifrey who travels through all of time and space in his TARDIS with his companion. Instead of dying, the Doctor is able to “regenerate” into a new body, taking on a new personality with each regeneration.

