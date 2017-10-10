iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Lineup Announced!

Everyone who has read this site for awhile knows I’m a Jingle Baller. It’s one of my favorite shows of the year. You get to see all the hot touring artist in one night. Just the hits with no filler. This year’s line up has been announced and I gotta say, I’m not that enthused by the DC lineup. Check it out after the jump. The star-studded lineup features: Fall Out Boy, Kesha, Logic, Zedd, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels and Why Don’t We Ticket information available via hot995.iheart.com. The Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale begins Wednesday, October 11 at 10am.

The exclusive iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale begins Wednesday, October 11 at 10 a.m. local market time and runs through Saturday, October 14 at 10 a.m. local market time or while supplies last. Tickets will be available at www.iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne .

In addition to the Capital One Cardholder pre-sale, at each of the tour stops, one lucky Capital One cardholder will have the exclusive opportunity to announce an artist on stage. To learn more visit www.iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne beginning in November for more details. The 2017 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Schedule Includes: Dallas, Texas – Tuesday, November 28 at 7:30 p.m. CST – 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2017 Presented by Capital One at American Airlines Center The star studded lineup features: The Chainsmokers, Charlie Puth, Kesha, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels and Why Don’t We

Ticket information available via 1061kissfm.iheart.com San Francisco/San Jose, Ca. – Thursday, November 30, at 7:30 p.m. PST – WiLD 94.9’s FM’s Jingle Ball 2017 Presented by Capital One at SAP Center, San Jose The star studded lineup features: Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels and Why Don’t We

Ticket information available via wild949.iheart.com Los Angeles, Ca. – Friday, December 1, at 7:30 p.m. PST – KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2017 Presented by Capital One at The Forum The star studded lineup features: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, Logic, Kesha, Niall Horan, Halsey, Charlie Puth and Liam Payne

Ticket information available via kiisfm.iheart.com

KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2017 will video stream exclusively live on CWTV.com and The CW App and will air as a 90-minute special on The CW Network on December 14 , at 8 p.m. EST /PST Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn. – Monday, December 4, at 7:30 p.m. CST – 101.3 KDWB’s Jingle Ball 2017 Presented by Capital One at Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul The star studded lineup features: Fall Out Boy, Kesha, Charlie Puth, Niall Horan, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels and Why Don’t We Ticket information available via kdwb.iheart.com Philadelphia, Pa. – Wednesday, December 6, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Q102’s Jingle Ball 2017 Presented by Capital One at Wells Fargo Center The star studded lineup features: The Chainsmokers, Fall Out Boy, Kesha, Halsey, Logic, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels and Why Don’t We Ticket information available via q102.iheart.com New York, N.Y. – Friday, December 8, at 7:00 p.m. EST– Z100’s Jingle Ball 2017 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden The star studded lineup features: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, Sam Smith, Halsey, Fall Out Boy, Demi Lovato, Logic, Charlie Puth, Niall Horan, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels and Why Don’t We Ticket information available via Z100.iheart.com Boston, Mass. – Sunday, December 10, at 6 p.m. EST – KISS 108’s Jingle Ball 2017 Presented by Capital One at TD Garden The star-studded lineup features: Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Fifth Harmony, Halsey, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello and Why Don’t We Ticket information available via kiss108.iheart.com Washington, D.C. – Monday, December 11, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Hot 99.5’s Jingle Ball 2017 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena The star-studded lineup features: Fall Out Boy, Kesha, Logic, Zedd, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels and Why Don’t We Ticket information available via hot995.iheart.com Chicago, Ill. – Wednesday, December 13, at 7:30 p.m. CST – 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2017 Presented by Capital One at Allstate Arena The star-studded lineup features: The Chainsmokers, Demi Lovato, Charlie Puth, Kesha, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels and Why Don’t We Ticket information available via 1035KISSFM.iheart.com Atlanta, Ga. – Friday, December 15, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2017 Presented by Capital One at Philips Arena The star-studded lineup features: Demi Lovato, Logic, Zedd, Fifth Harmony, Nick Jonas, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels and Why Don’t We

Ticket information available at power961.iheart.com Tampa Bay, Fla. – Saturday, December 16, at 7:00 p.m. EST – 93.3 FLZ’s Jingle Ball 2017 Presented by Capital One at Amalie Arena The star-studded lineup features: Zedd, Nick Jonas, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne and Why Don’t We Ticket information available via 933flz.iheart.com? Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, Fla. – Sunday, December 17, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Y100 Jingle Ball 2017 Presented by Capital One at BB&T Center, Ft. Lauderdale

The star-studded lineup features: Demi Lovato, Logic, Fifth Harmony, Nick Jonas, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels and Why Don’t We

Ticket information available via y100.iheart.com

Like this: Like Loading...