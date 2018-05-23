If You’ve Got a Better Plan for Me Trailer: Wildlife!

Actor Paul Dano’s first film as a director, Wildlife follows the dissolution of a marriage through the eyes of the couple’s son.

Wildlife will be in theaters on October 19th.

WILDLIFE

Opening in theaters October 19th

Directed by Paul Dano

**Opening Night – Critics’ Week – Cannes Film Festival – 2018**

**Official Selection – Sundance Film Festival 2018**

IFC Films presents WILDLIFE, the directorial debut of Paul Dano (THERE WILL BE BLOOD, LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE), co-written along with Zoe Kazan (THE BIG SICK). Elegantly adapted from Richard Ford’s novel of the same name, Carey Mulligan (MUDBOUND, AN EDUCATION) delivers one of her finest performances to date as Jeanette, a complex woman whose self-determination and self-involvement disrupts the values and expectations of a 1960s nuclear family. Fourteen-year-old Joe played by newcomer Ed Oxenbould, is the only child of Jeanette (Mulligan) and Jerry (Jake Gyllenhaal)—a housewife and a golf pro—in a small town in 1960s Montana. Nearby, an uncontrolled forest fire rages close to the Canadian border, and when Jerry loses his job—and his sense of purpose—he decides to join the cause of fighting the fire, leaving his wife and son to fend for themselves. Suddenly forced into the role of an adult, Joe witnesses his mother’s struggle as she tries to keep her head above water. With precise details and textures of its specific time and place, WILDLIFE commits to the viewpoint of a teenage boy observing the gradual dissolution of his parents’ marriage. The film premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, and screened as the opening night film in La Semaine de la Critique at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. WILDLIFE will be released by IFC Films on October 19, 2018.

CAST Carey Mulligan, Ed Oxenbould, Bill Camp, and Jake Gyllenhaal

DIRECTED BY Paul Dano

WRITTEN BY Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano

PRODUCERS Alex Saks, Paul Dano, Oren Moverman, Ann Ruark, Jake Gyllenhaal, Riva Maker

RUN TIME 104 minutes

DISTRIBUTOR IFC Films

