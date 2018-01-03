If We Get Murdered Trailer: The End of the F***ing World!

Take budding psychopath and an angry, potty-mouthed young woman and send them on a road trip to avoid their impending adulthood. It’s a love story. Honest.

The End of the F**king World premieres on Netflix on January 5th.

The End of the F***ing World

Featuring a kick-ass soundtrack and stellar performances, the fearless series reimagines the ‘coming-of-age’ teen-angst dramedy – removing the cliche BS to reveal a nuanced and unexpected love story.

Based on the award-winning graphic novels, adapted by acclaimed newcomer Charlie Covell, the eight part, half hour series follows James (Alex Lawther, Black Mirror) and Alyssa (Jessica Barden, Penny Dreadful) – a budding teen psychopath and a foul-mouthed rebel fed-up with her boring life. The two embark on a roadtrip to find a better life, and escape the impending doom of adulthood. As their chaotic journey unfolds, it becomes apparent that James and Alyssa have crossed a line and have no choice but to take it as far as they can…The End of the F***ing World.

Cast:

James (Alex Lawther – Black Mirror, The Imitation Game)

Alyssa (Jessica Barden – The Lobster, Ellen, Penny Dreadful)

Wunmi Mosaku (Damilola Our Loved Boy) and

Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones, The Moorside).

Watch End of the F**king World on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/80175722

