Idiosycratic Trailer: The Ballad of Buster Scruggs!

The new film by the unique Coen Brothers, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, has its first trailer and it is most definitely the idiosyncratic and weirdly delightful trailer you would expect for a Coen Brothers anthology film.

Counting James Franco and Tim Blake Nelson among its cast for the six western tales it tells, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs will premiere in select theaters and on Netflix on November 16th.

THE BALLAD OF BUSTER SCRUGGS LAUNCHES ON NETFLIX

NOVEMBER 16

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is a six-part Western anthology film, a series of tales about the American frontier told through the unique and incomparable voice of Joel and Ethan Coen. Each chapter tells a distinct story about the American West.

