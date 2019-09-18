I Think You Have something You Want To Tell Me Trailer: Knives Out!

A classic whodunnit – the family patriarch is dead; the entire family is gathered in the family mansion; there’s a famous private eye and everyone’s a suspect…

Rian Johnson (Brick, Looper, Breaking Bad [three episodes], Star Wars: The Last Jedi) never does the expected so don’t expect that here.

Knives Out opens on November 27th.

Knives Out—In theaters November 27, 2019. Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Noah Segan, Edi Patterson, Riki Lindhome, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer. Subscribe to the LIONSGATE YouTube

Channel for the latest movie trailers, clips, and more: http://lions.gt/youtubesubscribe #KnivesOut https://www.knivesout.movie/ https://www.facebook.com/KnivesOutOff… https://twitter.com/knivesout https://www.instagram.com/knivesout/

Text ‘Whodunnit’ to 94200 to see the knives come out.

Acclaimed writer and director Rian Johnson (Brick, Looper, The Last Jedi) pays tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie in KNIVES OUT, a fun, modern-day murder mystery where everyone is a suspect. When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death. With an all-star ensemble cast including Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell, KNIVES OUT is a witty and stylish whodunit guaranteed to keep audiences guessing until the very end.

Sharing is Caring:

Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...