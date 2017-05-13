I Don’t Wish I Was a Spaceman Trailer: Doctor Who!

The fifth episode of Doctor Who: Season 10 finds The Doctor and Bill on a space station that seems to want to rid itself of oxygen and spacesuits that want to kill their wearers – which might be why the episode is called Oxygen.

Doctor Who airs on Saturdays (9/8C) on BBC America.

EPISODE FIVE – OXYGEN – SATURDAY, MAY 13, 9/8c

‘Space – the final frontier. Final because it wants to kill us.’ Trapped on a space station with no oxygen, the Doctor, Bill and Nardole are horrified to discover the automated spacesuits keeping them alive are also trying to kill them!

