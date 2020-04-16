I Don’t Trust the Los Angeles Police Department Trailer: Perry Mason!

Before he became the country’s best defence attorney, Perry Mason was a private eye – a gumshoe. HBO’s new drama series, Perry Mason, begins with the case of the century falling into his lap.

Perry Mason – starring Emmy winners Matthew Rhys (The Americans), Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) and John Lithgow (Bombshell) – premieres on Sunday, June 21st (9/8C). Check out the very noir trailer.

Drama series PERRY MASON, starring Emmy® winner Matthew Rhys, debuts SUNDAY, JUNE 21 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, exclusively on HBO

1931, Los Angeles. While the rest of the country struggles through the Great Depression, this city is booming! Oil! Olympic Games! Talking Pictures! Evangelical Fervor! And a child kidnapping gone very, very wrong. Based on characters created by author Erle Stanley Gardner, this drama series follows the origins of American fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason. When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.

PERRY MASON stars Matthew Rhys, John Lithgow, Tatiana Maslany, Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, Stephen Root, Gayle Rankin, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcon, Jefferson Mays, Lili Taylor, Andrew Howard, Eric Lange, and Robert Patrick.

Executive producers (in alphabetical order), Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Ron Fitzgerald, Joe Horacek, Rolin Jones, and Timothy Van Patten (who also directs); co-executive producer: Aida Rodgers; producer: Matthew Rhys; created by Rolin Jones & Ron Fitzgerald; based on the characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner.

