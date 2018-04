Stranded in rural Australia in the aftermath of a violent pandemic, an infected father desperately seeks a new home for his infant child, and a means to protect her from his own changing nature.

Cargo premieres on Netflix on May 18th.

Netflix today released the trailer for the upcoming film, Cargo. Please view the trailer HERE.

Starring:

Martin Freeman, Natasha Wanganeen and David Gulpilil

Directed by:

Yolanda Ramke and Ben Howling

Written by:

Yolanda Ramke

Visit netflix.com/cargo

Like this: Like Loading...