Hulu Renews Sarah Silverman’s I Love You, America!

Hulu has ordered 11 episodes of I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman to return on September 6th, 2018. This season of the hit variety series will return just in time for some seriously funny conversation around the midterm elections.



I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman

Episode Count: 11

Premiere Date: Thursday, September 6th, 2018

Star: Sarah Silverman

Crew: I Love You, America comes to Hulu from Funny Or Die and is executive produced by Sarah Silverman, Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, Amy Zvi, Gavin Purcell and Funny Or Die’s Joe Farrell.

Synopsis: Serving heady concepts in a big, bready, aggressively silly sandwich, Silverman tackles the symptoms of why we are where we are today. With monologues about this very moment coming from her personal point of view, this show aims to venture out of our echo chambers and connect unlike-minded people. The show reunites ourselves with compassion and empathy without missing a comedic beat.

Quote from Sarah Silverman: “I am fundamentally changed with each episode, each interview, each encounter. By the end of this I will likely be a butterfly. Or a really colorful moth.”

