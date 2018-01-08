Hulu Renews Marvel’s Runjaways and Future Man!

Hulu has announced the renewal of Marvel’s Runaway (possibly the best superhero soap ever) and Future Man (a janitor by day/gamer by night who is recruited by mysterious visitors to travel through time in order to prevent the extinction of humanity).

MARVEL’S RUNAWAYS

Studios: Marvel and ABC Signature Studios

Every teenager thinks their parents are evil. What if you found out they actually were? Marvel’s Runaways is the story of six diverse teenagers who can barely stand each other but who must unite against a common foe – their parents.

Season finale on January 9th, 2018

Second season episode order of 13 episodes

FUTURE MAN

Studio: Sony Pictures Television

Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games) stars as “Josh Futturman,” a janitor by day/gamer by night who is recruited by mysterious visitors to travel through time in order to prevent the extinction of humanity.

Second season episode order of 13 episodes

