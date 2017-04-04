Hulu Releases Slyly Rebellious Key Art For The Handmaid’s Tale!

Facing environmental disasters and a plunging birthrate, Gilead is ruled by a twisted fundamentalist regime that treats women as property of the state.

As one of the few remaining fertile women, Offred (Elisabeth Moss) is a Handmaid in the Commander’s household, one of the caste of women forced into sexual servitude as a last desperate attempt to repopulate a devastated world.

A new piece of key art for the series hints at the rebellion in Offred’s heart.

Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale has been adapted for television by Bruce Miller – with Atwood as an executive producer on the limited series.

Today we released our first key art for The Handmaid’s Tale.

The first 3 episodes premiere on Wednesday, April 26th with one each week following.

The Handmaid’s Tale comes to Hulu from MGM Television and is created, executive produced and written by Bruce Miller and executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears and Ilene Chaiken. MGM will serve as the international distributor.

Cast includes: Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, and O-T Fagbenle.

Synopsis: The drama series, based on the award-winning, best-selling novel by Margaret Atwood, is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a modern-day totalitarian society in what was formerly part of the United States. Facing environmental disasters and a plunging birthrate, Gilead is ruled by a twisted fundamentalist regime that treats women as property of the state. As one of the few remaining fertile women, Offred (Elisabeth Moss) is a Handmaid in the Commander’s household, one of the caste of women forced into sexual servitude as a last desperate attempt to repopulate a devastated world. In this terrifying society where one wrong word could end her life, Offred navigates between Commanders, their cruel Wives, domestic Marthas, and her fellow Handmaids – where anyone could be a spy for Gilead – all with one goal: to survive and find the daughter that was taken from her.

Like this: Like Loading...