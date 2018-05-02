Hulu Licenses Exclusive Streaming Rights To Future Dreamworks Animation Films!

Hulu has announced a deal to license exclusive streaming rights to future slates of DreamWorks Animation feature films as well as ‘iconic DreamWorks library films.’

Hulu Strikes Its Largest Kids & Family Licensing Deal to Date in First-Ever Agreement with DreamWorks Animation

Hulu today announced its first-ever multi-year deal with DreamWorks Animation, making Hulu the exclusive streaming home to future slates of DreamWorks Animation feature films, as well as iconic DreamWorks library films. In addition, Hulu will work with DreamWorks Animation Television to develop original kids & family series for exclusive streaming based on the company’s popular franchises and upcoming feature films. This marks the first time Hulu has partnered with a major studio in a multi-series commitment to debut original kids & family content.

Through the deal, Hulu will become the exclusive U.S. streaming home to future theatrical releases from the studio beginning in 2019, including upcoming franchise films How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, The Boss Baby 2 and Trolls 2, in the pay one window. It will also expand Hulu’s film offering in the coming years with a catalog of popular library films from the studio including Shrek, Shrek 2 and Shark Tale, the first time DreamWorks Animation titles will become available to stream on Hulu.

As part of Hulu’s commitment to expanding its library with family programming, the deal also makes Hulu the home to a slate of new, original series inspired by characters from DreamWorks’ hit franchises and upcoming feature films. DreamWorks Animation Television will develop and produce the series, which will debut on Hulu beginning in 2020.

