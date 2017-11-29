Hulu Licenses Designated Survivor and More From Disney/ABC Television Group!

Hulu has announced that it has licensed Designated Survivor, the complete libraries of fan favorites such as Revenge, Shadowhunters, Marvel’s Agent Carter, Blossom, The Catch, Bunheads and more from Disney/ABC Television Group.

SANTA MONICA, CA (November 29, 2017) – Just in time for the holidays, Hulu today announced that it has licensed the subscription streaming rights to even more hits for the whole family from The Disney/ABC Television Group, including ABC’s hit drama series, Designated Survivor. In addition to becoming the exclusive U.S. SVOD home to Designated Survivor, the complete libraries of fan favorites such as Revenge, Shadowhunters, Marvel’s Agent Carter, Blossom, The Catch, Bunheads and more will be added to Hulu.

Now in its second season, Designated Survivor stars Kiefer Sutherland as Tom Kirkman, a lower-level cabinet member who is suddenly appointed President of the United States after a catastrophic attack on the U.S. Capitol during the State of the Union. In its series debut, Designated Survivor set records as TV’s largest-ever total viewer L+7 increase for a series. All past episodes of the show are now available to stream on Hulu.

Hulu will also expand its content collection with the complete libraries of even more Disney/ABC favorites for the whole family; including:

Revenge: All four seasons of the ABC Studios drama series will become available to stream in SVOD exclusively on Hulu on December 7th. Revenge stars Emily VanCamp as a mysterious woman who comes to the Hamptons to exact revenge on the people who destroyed her family.

The Catch: Hulu acquires the exclusive subscription streaming rights to the complete library of the drama series from Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers and starring Mireille Enos and Peter Krause.

Shadowhunters: Hulu subscribers can now catch up on all past episodes of Freeform’s hit sci-fi series ahead of the season three premiere in April 2018.

Marvel’s Agent Carter: ABC’s action-packed series from the creative minds at Marvel is now available to stream in SVOD exclusively in its entirety on Hulu. The series is inspired by the feature films Marvel’s Captain America: The First Avenger and Marvel’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, along with the short Marvel One-Shot: Agent Carter.

Blossom: After making its debut in the ‘90s, Blossom has continued to be a fan favorite sitcom. The series is now available to stream in its entirety on Hulu. Blossom stars Mayim Bialik as a teenage girl living in a house run by men who dreams about what life would be like if she lived in a more conventional family.

Bunheads: All episodes of the cult, fan favorite series will become available to stream on Hulu December 14th.

Cougar Town: The complete library of the critically-acclaimed comedy series from co-creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence starring Courteney Cox will stream on Hulu in 2018.

Perception: Perception follows Eric McCormack as Dr. Daniel Pierce, a neuropsychiatrist with schizophrenia who assists the FBI on some of their most complex cases. All episodes of the crime drama series will stream on Hulu in 2018.

These series join a growing list of popular series from The Disney/ABC Television Group family now streaming on Hulu, including ABC’s original “TGIF” lineup, The Golden Girls, Ellen, black-ish, and more.

The news emphasizes Hulu’s commitment to bringing together some of the most iconic and popular series throughout the years, all on one platform.

