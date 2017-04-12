Hulu Is Staying On The Path!

Hulu has ordered a third 13-episode season of its unique series The Path.

The series follows Eddie Lane as he begins to have doubts about the religious movement to which he’s converted.

The Path’s second season finale airs today.

Jessica Goldberg will serve as Showrunner/Executive Producer for the third season. Executive Producers also include Jason Katims and Michelle Lee of True Jack Productions. The Path is produced by Universal Television.

The Path stars Aaron Paul, Michelle Monaghan and Hugh Dancy

