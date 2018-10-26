Hulu Finds Leads for Four Weddings and a Funeral!

Jessica Williams (above left), Nikesh Patel (above right), Rebecca Rittenhouse (below left) and John Reynolds (below right) have been cast as the leads in Hulu’s adaptation of the classic romantic comedy film, Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Jessica Williams (2 Dope Queens), Nikesh Patel (Indian Summers), Rebecca Rittenhouse (Into the Dark: The Body) and John Reynolds (Search Party) have been cast in Hulu’s upcoming original limited romantic comedy series Four Weddings and a Funeral. Jessica Williams has been cast as “Jess,” Nikesh Patel has been cast as “Kash,” Rebecca Rittenhouse has been cast as “Ainsley” and John Reynolds has been cast as “Duffy.”

Synopsis: Jess (Jessica Williams), the young communications director for a New York senatorial campaign, receives a wedding invitation from her college schoolmate now living in London. She leaves her professional and personal life behind, in favor of traveling to England and reconnecting with old friends and ends up in the midst of their personal crises. Relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned, love affairs ignited and doused, and of course there are four weddings… and a funeral.

Four Weddings and a Funeral pilot script is written by Mindy Kaling and Matt Warburton. The series is executive produced by Mindy Kaling, Tracey Wigfield, Jonathan Prince, Matt Warburton, Howard Klein of 3Arts Entertainment, Charlie Grandy, Tristram Shapeero and Charles McDougall (Ep. 1 & 2).

The series comes to Hulu from MGM Television and Universal Television, with MGM serving as the lead studio, and marks Mindy Kaling’s second original series with Hulu following The Mindy Project. The project marks Hulu’s second project with MGM Television following The Handmaid’s Tale and its third project with Universal Television following The Path and The Mindy Project.

Four Weddings and a Funeral is expected to debut in 2019 on Hulu.

The series is inspired by the 1994 film FOUR WEDDINGS AND A FUNERAL.

Photos courtesy of Hulu.

