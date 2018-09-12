Hulu And Discovery Enter Comprehensive Partnership!

Hulu and Discovery have announced a comprehensive partnership for live and on-demand programming.

Thousands of episodes of Discovery brand programs will now be available to stream on Hulu – along with five additional Discovery networks, including Discovery Channel, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Motor Trend, the rebranded Velocity network, and Animal Planet being added to Hulu’s live television plan, Hulu With Live TV.

(NEW YORK, NY and SANTA MONICA, CA) – Discovery Inc. and Hulu today announced an expansive distribution agreement that will extend Discovery’s portfolio of high quality real life entertainment brands to Hulu’s on-demand and live TV subscription streaming services. The new partnership makes Hulu the #1 streaming home for popular unscripted series and reinforces Hulu’s commitment to offering programming the whole family can enjoy.

Today’s multi-year agreement increases Hulu’s offering of top Discovery programming to nearly 4,000 episodes of popular shows including Deadliest Catch, MythBusters, Say Yes to the Dress, Naked and Afraid, Property Brothers, Gold Rush, Street Outlaws, Chopped, Chopped Jr., Fixer Upper, House Hunters and House Hunters International, available outside of Discovery’s networks exclusively to Hulu across all of its subscription plans.

The deal will also bring five additional Discovery networks, including Discovery Channel, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Motor Trend, the rebranded Velocity network, and Animal Planet to Hulu’s live television plan, Hulu With Live TV. They join HGTV, Food Network and Travel Channel, which have been available on the service since its launch through a previous agreement with Scripps Networks Interactive, now owned by Discovery. The five additional channels will be available to stream live beginning in December.

“At Discovery, we are committed to bringing our portfolio of high-quality, safe family friendly brands and content to viewers across every screen, service and device around the world,” said Eric Phillips, President of Affiliate Distribution at Discovery. “Our new agreement with Hulu affirms the strength of our brands and their value to viewers in a marketplace with an increasing array of options.”

“As the only streaming service offering a complete television experience, Hulu continues to strike strategic, efficient deals with top brands that bring extraordinary value to all of our subscribers,” said Lisa Holme, Vice President of Content Acquisition, and Reagan Feeney, Vice President of Network Partnerships at Hulu. “Discovery’s brand is synonymous with high-quality unscripted entertainment that TV fans love, which is why we are excited to bring their entire portfolio to our platform, across all of our subscription plans.”

Concurrent with the Discovery partnership, Hulu reached a licensing agreement with OWN – which is part of the Discovery Networks family – to bring four of the network’s top-rated scripted series exclusively to Hulu. All past episodes of Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots, If Loving You is Wrong, The Paynes and Love Thy Neighbor are now available to stream for the first time, only on Hulu. They join the complete library of acclaimed OWN series Queen Sugar from Ava DuVernay and Warner Horizon.

Hulu offers TV fans their favorite TV, all in one place, on all their favorite devices. With the addition of Discovery programming, Hulu With Live TV now delivers more than 60 top live channels as well as Hulu’s entire streaming TV library – now the largest in the U.S. – across internet-connected living room and mobile devices.

