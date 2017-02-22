Hulu Acquires Streaming Rights To Starz Hit Series Black Sails!

Hulu has announced the acquisition of streaming rights to Starz’s hit pirate drama, Black Sails, in a deal made toady with Lionsgate.

The deal includes the show’s three previous series and the fourth and final season when it becomes available.

SANTA MONICA, CA (February 22, 2017) – In a new deal with Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), Hulu has acquired the subscription streaming rights to the hit, STARZ Original series premium cable network drama, Black Sails. All past episodes of the series from previous seasons will become available to stream on Hulu starting today. Hulu has also secured the rights to the fourth and final season when it becomes available.

Now in its fourth season, Black Sails has garnered a strong fan following and critical acclaim since its premiere on STARZ. The first three seasons of the stand-out high seas drama series averaged 3.6 million multiplatform viewers per episode*. The series has also been nominated for multiple Emmy® Awards, and won in 2014 and 2016 for Outstanding Sound Editing and in 2014 for Outstanding Special and Visual Effects in a Supporting Role. The show was also nominated for the 2016 GLAAD Awards for “Outstanding Drama Series.”

Black Sails takes place twenty years prior to Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic, Treasure Island, and follows the most feared pirate of the day, Captain Flint (Toby Stephens). The 10-episode fourth season of the historical pirate drama – currently airing on STARZ now – brings fans to the heroic conclusion of the series, and finds the pirates at war in the West Indies. The shores of New Providence Island have never been bloodier, but the closer civilization comes to defeat, the more desperately, and destructively, it will fight back.

Black Sails stars Toby Stephens (13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, Die Another Day), Hannah New (El Tiempo Entre Costuras, Maleficent), Luke Arnold (INXS: The Michael Hutchence Story, Winners & Losers), Jessica Parker Kennedy (The Secret Circle, 90210, Colony), Tom Hopper (Merlin, Game of Thrones), Ray Stevenson (Rome, Insurgent, Divergent) and Luke Roberts (Wolf Hall, Game of Thrones, Ransom).

The series is created by Jonathan E. Steinberg (Jericho, Human Target) and Robert Levine (Touch) and executive produced by Steinberg, Levine, Michael Bay (the Transformers franchise, 13 Hours, Pearl Harbor), and his Platinum Dunes partners Brad Fuller and Andrew Form (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Purge, and Ouija franchises), as well as Chris Symes (Hellboy II: The Golden Army, Eragon), Brad Caleb Kane (Fringe, Crash), and Dan Shotz (Jericho, Harper’s Island).

* Highlights based on Nielsen for linear estimates, Rentrak for On Demand transactions and Starz internal estimates for multiplatform figures

