Hulu Acquires Exclusive U.S. Streaming Rights To Three Top ABC Comedies!

HULU LOCKS IN EXCLUSIVE U.S. SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING RIGHTS TO FAN FAVORITES BOY MEETS WORLD, HOME IMPROVEMENT AND DINOSAURS

New Licensing Agreement with Disney-ABC Television Group to Mark the Subscription Streaming Debut of Even More of America’s Favorite Sitcoms from the ‘90s to Hulu

SANTA MONICA, CA (September 29, 2017) — Today Hulu announced a new agreement with the Disney-ABC Television Group for the exclusive U.S. subscription video-on-demand rights to all episodes of iconic sitcoms Boy Meets World, Home Improvement and Dinosaurs. The deal will mark the long-awaited SVOD debut of the complete libraries of hit series Boy Meets World and Home Improvement. In addition, all episodes of fan favorite Dinosaurs, from The Jim Henson Company, will also become available to stream in SVOD exclusively on Hulu. All titles will begin streaming on Hulu September 29th.

The series will join hundreds of episodes of previously announced hit shows from America’s favorite Friday night lineup from the 1990s on Hulu – including Full House, Family Matters, Step by Step, Perfect Strangers and Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper – and the agreement will make Hulu the exclusive subscription streaming home to the largest collection of series from the original “TGIF” lineup with the addition of Boy Meets World and Dinosaurs. All series launch exclusively on the service beginning September 29th, just in time for the 30th Anniversary of Full House and the 25th Anniversary of Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.

After premiering in the 1990s as part of ABC’s “TGIF” lineup, Boy Meets World became a hit family series that went on to air for seven seasons. The series remains just as beloved to date and has been syndicated, as well as inspired spinoffs. The complete series will make its subscription streaming debut on Hulu on September 29th.

Emmy® Award- and Golden Globe®-winning sitcom Home Improvement was one of the most-watched sitcoms of the 1990s. Based loosely on the standup comedy of series star Tim Allen, the series ran on ABC from 1991 to 1999 and has never been available through a subscription streaming service.

Lastly, cult favorite “TGIF” series, Dinosaurs, will also become available to stream on Hulu on September 29th. After airing in the 1990s under ABC’s original “TGIF” lineup, the family sitcom from Jim Henson Productions was recognized for its efforts to cover topical issues including environmentalism and endangered species, and still inspires numerous cultural references today.

The news emphasizes Hulu’s commitment to bringing together some of the most iconic and popular series throughout the years, all on one platform. In July, Hulu announced a separate deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution for the exclusive streaming video on-demand rights to all episodes of iconic series Full House, Family Matters, Step By Step, Perfect Strangers and Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.

Over the past year, Hulu has signed a significant string of content agreements that have made the streaming service home to fan favorite series including The Golden Girls, The OC, 30 Rock, Power, This Is Us, Atlanta and more.