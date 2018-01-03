How Did Faith Work Out for Them Trailer: Death Wish!

Eli Roth’s reimagining of the classic revenge thriller Death Wish stars Bruce Willis as Dr. Paul Kersey – whose wife is killed in a burglary.

Scripted by Joe Carnahan, Death Wish opens on March 2nd.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures presents director Eli Roth’s reimagining of the 1974 revenge thriller Death Wish. Dr. Paul Kersey (Bruce Willis) is a surgeon who only sees the aftermath of his city’s violence as it’s rushed into his ER – until his wife (Elisabeth Shue) and college-age daughter (Camila Morrone) are viciously attacked in their suburban home. With the police overloaded with crimes, Paul, burning for revenge, hunts for his family’s assailants to deliver justice. As the anonymous slayings of criminals grabs the media’s attention, the city wonders if this deadly avenger is a guardian angel…or a grim reaper. Fury and fate collide in the intense action-thriller Death Wish. MGM will release Death Wish nationwide on March 2, 2018.

