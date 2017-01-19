Hopeful Trailer: My Life as a Zucchini!

My Life as a Zucchini – Switzerland’s entry as Best foreign Language Film for the Oscars® – is the story of a boy who finds himself in an orphanage, filled with kids his own age after his mother dies, thanks to his policeman friend, Raymond.

With the help of Raymond and his new friends, gradually, Zucchini’s life gets better.

My Life as a Zucchini will released in both its original French (with subtitles) and an English-dubbed version – featuring Nick Offernan, Will Forte, Amy Sedaris and Ellen Page – on February 24th. The English-dubbed trailer follows the jump.

My Life as a Zucchini [Official English Trailer, GKIDS] – YouTube

After his mother’s sudden death, Zucchini is befriended by a police officer, Raymond, who accompanies him to his new foster home, filled with other orphans his age. At first he struggles to find his place, but with Raymond’s help and his newfound friends, Zucchini eventually learns to trust and love as he searches for a new family of his own.

GKIDS proudly presents the official trailer for the new English version of MY LIFE AS A ZUCCHINI, the Golden Globe Award-nominated film that has moved audiences across the world. The film’s new English version features the voices of Will Forte, Nick Offerman, Ellen Page and Amy Sedaris. Both English dub and the original French with English subtitles will be offered in theaters when the film opens February 24. To find a theater near you, visit www.mylifeasazucchini.com

Like this: Like Loading...