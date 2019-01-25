HOLLYWOOD AND THE ART WORLD UNITED TO SAVE LIVES AT 24th ANNUAL LA ART SHOW OPENING NIGHT GALA, BENEFITTING ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL

On Wednesday, January 23, Hollywood stars joined thousands of VIPs in LA’s thriving arts community at the LA Convention Center for the 24th Annual LA Art Show Opening Night Gala, benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for the 5th year in a row. Boasting record breaking attendance, all proceeds from the sale of Patron and Vanguard tickets and 15 percent of sales of Friend tickets went directly to the charity. All attendees of the Opening Night Premiere party supported the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.®

Kate Beckinsale drew a crowd as the evening’s host, meeting with St. Jude patient families and delivering an address about the organization’s mission to the VIP area. Gavin Rossdale, an avid collector and this year’s Art Ambassador, reminded the audience that art can save lives. They were joined by previous host Emma Roberts, and stars such as Jessica Szohr, Peyton List, Cameron Monaghan, Joe Manganiello, Lance Bass, Amy Smart, Odette Annable, Brandon Boyd, Brigitte Nielsen, Evan Williams Bailee Madison, Kevin Zegers, Perrey Reeves, Amber Stevens West, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Naomi Grossman, Davi Santos, Barry Sloane, Brittney Palmer, Ian Bohen, Denim Richards, Celeste Thorson and many more. Art stars Tristan Eaton, Camille Rose Garcia, Jorge R. Gutierrez, Gregory Siff, Dave Pressler, Brandi Milne, Dosshaus, Mikael B, and hundreds more were in attendance.

VIPs enjoyed cuisine by James Beard Award-Nominated Chef Jeffrey Nimer of Haute Chefs LA, and Executive Chef Nick Shipp of The Upper West, desserts from celebrated local chefs Valerie Gordon and Shannon Swindle, NESPRESSO, Cavit Prosecco and delicious hors d’oeuvres from over 20 select LA restaurants.

In addition to food, beverages, live music and art, gala attendees were given special sneak peek of the LA Art Show’s 200,000 sq. ft. of programming, featuring over 100 galleries from 18 countries. RISK’s bisected cop car, Scott Hove’s cake wall, Pip & Pop’s candy installation, Dosshaus’s Littletopia archway and the mirrored light sculptures by Anthony James at Melissa Morgan Fine Art proved to be huge hits with the gala-goers. They also got to see the first of many performances by Dorian Wood and Sarah Trouche, among others.

The LA Art Show opens to the public at 11am on Thursday, January 24 and runs until Sunday, January 27, closing at 5pm. Day One of the Fair will feature live performances by Cha, Yun Sook and Sarah Trouche, and panels by Janice Lyle, Michael Stern and Timothy Yarger Fine Art.

At 5:30pm under the Littletopia archway, Camille Rose Garcia will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Brandi Milne.

The LA Art Show will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center from January 23 – 27, 2019. As the city (and west coast’s) largest art fair, and one of the most diversely programmed in the world, the LA Art Show features a comprehensive lineup of exhibitors not only in contemporary and modern art, but also classical and other specialized art scenes that often command their own dedicated shows.

Like this: Like Loading...