Hip Hop Defiance Trailer: Utopia Falls!

Every year, New Babyl stages a musical competition called the Exemplar. For those chosen to compete, it is an historic honor – but for Aliyah, who has discovered an archive of arts and music from long ago, it’s a chance to do something… bigger.

Hulu’s Utopia Falls premieres on Valentine’s Day

HULU ORIGINAL UTOPIA FALLS TRAILER AVAILABLE

Hulu Original Series to Feature Voice of SNOOP DOGG and Music from Artists Including KENDRICK LAMAR, ALESSIA CARA, THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G., DANIEL CAESAR, JESSIE REYEZ, BILL WITHERS and THE ROOTS

Grammy Award Winning, Multi-platinum Music Producer Boi-1da (DRAKE, NICKI MINAJ, RIHANNA) Oversees Music, World-Renowned Choreographer Tanisha Scott (CARDI B, RIHANNA) Leads Performance Direction, Acclaimed Sci-Fi Writer Joseph Mallozzi Serves as Showrunner and Show Creator R.T. Thorne Directs

About Utopia Falls:

Hundreds of years in the future, in the last living colony on earth, a city called New Babyl, twenty-four teenage candidates are chosen to take part in an annual musical competition known as The Exemplar. For all of them it’s a chance to write their names in the history books, but for Aliyah, the independent and adventurous daughter to a city government official, it’s the beginning of an incredible adventure. Through the discovery of a mysterious archive, she is exposed to hip-hop, an ancient form of music culture, which will lead her to question everything she has ever known and change her world forever.

The journey to unravel that mystery will play out over the course of the first season while our candidates prepare and participate in The Exemplar competition. Channeling the rebellious spirit of Hip-hop, Aliyah and her friends face off against the government for the freedom of the people in a finale that will rock the very foundation of their society, changing all of their lives forever.

Utopia Falls is the first ever Sci-Fi Hip-hop television series and is from the creator/director of Find Me In Paris. It is prestige television for a new generation of young audiences who are culturally diverse, socially and politically minded, and are motivated to see themselves and their issues represented on screen.

Cast:

Robyn Alomar (Riot Girls), Akiel Julien (American Gods), Robbie Graham-Kuntz (Full Out), Phillip Lewitski (Supernatural), Humberly Gonzalez (Orphan Black), Devyn Nekoda (Degrassi: The Next Generation) and Mickeey Nguyen (Make It Pop). Also joining the cast are Kate Drummond (Wynonna Earp), Jeff Teravainen (Dark Matter), Huse Madhavji (Saving Hope) and Dwain Murphy (The Strain), and hip hop icon Snoop Dogg as the voice of the Archive.

Crew:

Showrunner Joseph Mallozzi (Syfy’s Dark Matter, Stargate franchise) and Creator/Director R.T. Thorne (NBC’s Blindspot, Hulu’s Find Me in Paris) who serve as Executive Producers; Boi-1da, renowned music producer (Drake, Rihanna, Eminem, Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar), has been tapped as the show’s Executive Music Producer; and choreographer Tanisha Scott, three-time MTV VMA-nominated choreographer (Cardi B, Rihanna, Sean Paul). Executive produced by Andrea Gorfolova and Ashley Rite for Sonar Entertainment

Sharing is Caring:

Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...