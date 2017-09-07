Hillary Clinton’s first appearance on a late night talk show since the election will be on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The former Secretary of State will appear on Tuesday, September 19th.

Oscar®-Winning Actress Emma Stone will also guest – her first appearance on the show.

FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE HILLARY CLINTON RETURNS TO “THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 19

Academy Award-Winning Actress Emma Stone Will Also Guest

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will return to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT Tuesday, Sept. 19 (11:35 PM-12:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. This will be her first late night television appearance since the 2016 presidential election and mark her second visit to THE LATE SHOW. She first appeared on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2015.

Clinton will sit down with Colbert to discuss her run for the White House in 2016, her thoughts on the current administration and her new book, What Happened, which is published by Simon & Schuster, a division of CBS.

Academy Award-winning actress Emma Stone will also join Colbert in her first appearance on THE LATE SHOW.

THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, a production of The Late Show Inc., airs weeknights (11:35 PM-12:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart are the executive producers.

Like this: Like Loading...