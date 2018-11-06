High School Reunion Trailer: Truth or Double Dare!

The combination of a high school reunion and the game of Truth or Double Dare adds up to more than a spot of bother in Loud Film’s Truth or Double Dare (see trailer below for details).

Truth or Double Dare premieres on Amazon Prime on Tuesday, November 20th.

LOUD FILMS UNVEILS OFFICIAL TRAILER AND POSTER FOR “TRUTH OR DOUBLE DARE,” AVAILABLE ON AMAZON PRIME NOVEMBER 20

Genre: Horror

MPAA Rating: R

Atlanta, Ga. (November 6, 2018) — Truth or Double Dare (TODD), which is available Tuesday, November 20 on Amazon Prime, follows four friends — Claudia, Egypt, Alex and Rashad — as they return to their hometown for their high school reunion. They reunite with old classmates Jonathan and Michelle where they find themselves playing a harmless game of truth or double dare. Because of old buried secrets, someone at the party makes the stakes high. Now it’s a game for their lives.

The film stars a diverse cast: Austin Chunn (Netflix’s Nappily Ever After), Gina Hiraizumi (ABC’s Black-ish; FOX’s Quintuplets), Maia Kavchak (go90’s RePlay) and Drew Stephenson (BET’s The Quad; CW’s Vampire Diaries). Truth or Double Dare also features Caleb J. Spivak (FOX’s 24: Legacy; TNT’s Good Behavior) and Alyx Libby (BET’s Being Mary Jane; Oxygen’s Snapped: Killer Couples).

TODD is the directorial debut for actress Shaquita Smith, whose television credits include NCIS: New Orleans (CBS), Daytime Divas (VH1), and Tyler Perry’s If Loving You Is Wrong (OWN).

Truth or Double Dare (TODD) is a LOUD Films presentation and is executive produced by Marcus Collins and produced by Jamal Mcwhorter and Shaquita Smith. The music is composed by Jared Rodehorst.

ABOUT LOUD FILMS

LOUD Films is an independent film production company founded in Atlanta, Ga. by three cinematic visionaries. Marcus Collins, Jamal McWhorter, and Shaquita Smith formed the company in 2014 as platform for their unique film ideas. LOUD. (which stands for Living Out Ur Dreams) specializes in dramas and comedies that feature compelling characters and intriguing stories with urban flavor. As a collective, the team has experience in film production, music production, screenwriting, casting, directing, and distribution. For more information: http://www.loudfilmsinc.com/

