Here They Are – The Nominees for the 89th Academy Awards®!

The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced this morning and there were the usual deserving noms and the snubs – most of which seemed odd, to say the least.

For example, Isabelle Huppert was nominated for Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in Paul Verhoeven’s Elle, which got no other nominations – not even for Writing (Adapted), or Foreign Language Film.

Deadpool didn’t get anything – despite receiving nominations from the Writers, Directors, and Producers Guilds. Heck, superhero movies only got two nominations combined – Doctor Strange (Visual Effects) and Suicide Squad (Makeup and Haristyling).

On the plus side, the little musical that could, La La Land, tied All About Eve (1950) and titanic (1997) for most nominations ever (14). The complete list of nominations follows the break.

Actor in a Leading Role

Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington – Fences

For me, the biggest surprise here is Viggo Mortensen. Captain Fantastic wasn’t one of my favorite films in 2016 – but his performance as a father with a unique approach to parenting was exceptional.

Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges – Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel – Lion

Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals

No complaints her. In fact, Michael Shannon’s selection over Aaron Taylor-Johnson (who won the Golden Globe for a role that I though was one-dimensional) is a triumph over mediocrity.

Actress in a Leading Role

Isabelle Huppert – Elle

Ruth Negga – Loving

Natalie Portman – Jackie

Emma Stone – La La Land

Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins

Adams’ exclusion is not a snub. Amy Adams was great in Arrival, but frankly, these performances were better.

Actress in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis – Fences

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

Nicole Kidman – Lion

Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea

Animated Feature Film

Kubo and the Two Strings – Travis Knight and Arianne Sutner

Moana – John Musker, Ron Clements and Osnat Shurer

My Life as a Zucchini – Claude Barras and Max Karli

The Red Turtle – Michael Dudok de Wit and Toshio Suzuki

Zootopia – Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer

Finding Dory, deservedly, missed the list here. I’m personally a bit disappointed that Sausage Party didn’t make the list, but I guess there are still far too many members of the Academy who think animated films are kids and families – and any animated film that aims for something more should be ignored.

Cinematography

Arrival – Bradford Young

La La Land – Linus Sandgren

Lion – Greig Fraser

Moonlight – James Laxton

Silence – Rodrigo Prieto

Nominating Silence if throwing Martin Scorsese a bone. In effect, it’s saying ‘we didn’t care much for your movie but you’re Martin Scorsese and this is your passion project so… Well, the pictures are pretty, so…

The problem with that is that Rogue One, Nocturnal Animals or Hell or High Water were more deserving.

Costume Design

Allied – Joanna Johnston

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Colleen Atwood

Florence Foster Jenkins – Consolata Boyle

Jackie – Madeline Fontaine

La La Land – Mary Zophres

How do you not nominate Rogue One?

Directing

Arrival – Denis Villeneuve

Hacksaw Ridge – Mel Gibson

La La Land – Damien Chazelle

Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight – Barry Jenkins

No complaints here, but this category really should be expanded to include the directors of every Best Film nominee (they don’t direct themselves, y’know…).

Documentary (Feature)

Fire at Sea – Gianfranco Rosi and Donatella Palermo

I Am Not Your Negro – Raoul Peck, Rémi Grellety and Hébert Peck

Life, Animated – Roger Ross Williams and Julie Goldman

O.J.: Made in America – Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow

13th – Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick and Howard Barish

Documentary (Short Subject)

Extremis – Dan Krauss

4.1 Miles – Daphne Matziaraki

Joe’s Violin – Kahane Cooperman and Raphaela Neihausen

Watani: My Homeland – Marcel Mettelsiefen and Stephen Ellis

The White Helmets – Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara

Film Editing

Arrival – Joe Walker

Hacksaw Ridge – John Gilbert

Hell or High Water – Jake Roberts

La La Land – Tom Cross

Moonlight – Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon

Deadpool and Rogue One should be here.

Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine – Denmark

A Man Called Ove – Sweden

The Salesman – Iran

Tanna – Australia

Toni Erdmann – Germany

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove – Eva von Bahr and Love Larson

Star Trek Beyond – Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo

Suicide Squad – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson

Music (Original Score)

Jackie – Mica Levi

La La Land – Justin Hurwitz

Lion – Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka

Moonlight – Nicholas Britell

Passengers – Thomas Newman

Music (Original Song)

Audition (The Fools Who Dream) from La La Land; Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Can’t Stop The Feeling from Trolls; Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster

City of Stars from La La Land; Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

The Empty Chair from Jim: The James Foley Story; Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting

How Far I’ll Go from Moana; Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Best Picture

Arrival – Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Aaron Ryder and David Linde, Producers

Fences – Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington and Todd Black, Producers

Hacksaw Ridge – Bill Mechanic and David Permut, Producers

Hell or High Water – Carla Hacken and Julie Yorn, Producers

Hidden Figures – Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams and Theodore Melfi, Producers

La La Land – Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz and Marc Platt, Producers

Lion – Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Angie Fielder, Producers

Manchester by the Sea – Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck and Kevin J. Walsh, Producers

Moonlight – Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, Producers

Oooh! Look! Virtually all of these films actually made money. How will the Academy ever live this down?

Production Design

Arrival – Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Paul Hotte

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Production Design: Stuart Craig; Set Decoration: Anna Pinnock

Hail, Caesar! – Production Design: Jess Gonchor; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

La La Land – Production Design: David Wasco; Set Decoration: Sandy Reynolds-Wasco

Passengers – Production Design: Guy Hendrix Dyas; Set Decoration: Gene Serdena

Certainly, Rogue One should have been included here over Arrival.

Short Film (Animated)

Blind Vaysha – Theodore Ushev

Borrowed Time – Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj

Pear Cider and Cigarettes – Robert Valley and Cara Speller

Pearl – Patrick Osborne

Piper – Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer

Short Film (Live Action)

Ennemis Intérieurs – Sélim Azzazi

La Femme et le TGV – Timo von Gunten and Giacun Caduff

Silent Nights – Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson

Sing – Kristof Deák and Anna Udvardy

Timecode – Juanjo Giménez

Sound Editing

Arrival – Sylvain Bellemare

Deepwater Horizon – Wylie Stateman and Renée Tondelli

Hacksaw Ridge – Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright

La La Land – Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan

Sully – Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman

Throwing a bone to Clint Eastwood at the expense of Rogue One, Deadpool and/or Hell or High Water

Sound Mixing

Arrival – Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye

Hacksaw Ridge – Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace

La La Land – Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi – Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth

Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon – Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton

Doctor Strange – Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould

The Jungle Book – Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon

Kubo and the Two Strings – Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould

I am ecstatic to see Kubo and the Two Strings here. The CGI effects used to broaden the stop-motion animation was pretty amazing stuff!

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Arrival – Screenplay by Eric Heisserer

Fences – Screenplay by August Wilson

Hidden Figures – Screenplay by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi

Lion – Screenplay by Luke Davies

Moonlight – Screenplay by Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Hell or High Water – Written by Taylor Sheridan

La La Land – Written by Damien Chazelle

The Lobster – Written by Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou

Manchester by the Sea – Written by Kenneth Lonergan

20th Century Women – Written by Mike Mills

