Helena Bonham Carter and Jason Watkins Join The Crown For Season Three!

Helena Bonham Carter and Jason Watkins have joined the cast of Netflix’s The Crown for season three.

Carter will HRH Princess Margaret and Watkins will play Harold Wilson.

The Crown returns in 2019.

Helena Bonham Carter will play HRH Princess Margaret. She notes, “I’m not sure which I’m more terrified about – doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby’s Princess Margaret. The only thing I can guarantee is that I’ll be shorter (than Vanessa).”

Jason Watkins will play Harold Wilson. He notes, “I am delighted to become part of this exceptional show. And so thrilled to be working once again with Peter Morgan. Harold Wilson is a significant and fascinating character in our history. So looking forward to bringing him to life, through a decade that transformed us culturally and politically. And excited to be working so closely with Olivia; and the whole team.”

