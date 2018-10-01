Heart in a Cage Trailer: Been So Long!

Romance, rage and revenge. Been So Long is a neon soaked, modern day romance set on the streets of London’s Camden Town.

And it’s a musical!

Been So Long premieres on Netflix on Friday, October 26th.

Been So Long Synopsis

Romance, rage and revenge. BEEN SO LONG is a neon soaked, modern day romance set on the streets of London’s Camden Town. We follow Simone (Michaela Coel), a dedicated single mother who, on a rare night on the town is charmed by a handsome yet troubled stranger, Raymond (Arinzé Kene); igniting old and new feelings. Set against the backdrop of an ever-changing city, BEEN SO LONG is a musical with a fresh take on love, life and moving on.

