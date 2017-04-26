HDNET Movies Pays Tribute to Jonathan Demme!

HDNET Movies will pay tribute to iconic director Jonathan Demme with special screenings of two of his best movies – Married to the Mob (tomorrow/April 27th, 7:10/6:10C) and The Manchurian Candidate (Thursday, May 4th, 9/8C).

HDNET MOVIES PAYS TRIBUTE TO OSCAR®-WINNING FILMMAKER JONATHAN DEMME WITH SPECIAL BROADCASTS OF ‘MARRIED TO THE MOB’ APRIL 27 AND ‘THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE’ MAY 4

Los Angeles – April 26, 2017 – HDNET MOVIES celebrates the life and legacy of Oscar®-winning filmmaker Jonathan Demme with special airings of two of his finest works: MARRIED TO THE MOB, which airs tomorrow, April 27 at 7:10pE and THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE on Thursday, May 4 at 9pE. Throughout his 46-year career, the genre-defying auteur established himself as one of the industry’s true visionaries, building an eclectic filmography that included everything from Roger Corman classics and concert films, to critically acclaimed dramas such as PHILADELPHIA and THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS—the latter of which earned Demme an Oscar® for Best Director.Demme passed away today, April 26, at the age of 73.

Tomorrow night HDNET MOVIES airs Demme’s 1988 Oscar®-nominated crime comedy MARRIED TO THE MOB starring Michelle Pfeifferas a newly widowed woman whose attempts to break away from her husband’s (Alec Baldwin) Mafia ties are complicated by an FBI agent (Matthew Modine) and a conniving mobster (Dean Stockwell). Then on May 4, catch Demme’s modern retelling of the quintessential political thriller THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE stars Denzel Washington as a Gulf War veteran who uncovers a twisted web of mind-control, espionage, and assassination with Meryl Streep, Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, and Vera Farmiga.

The films will also be available On Demand and will have encore airings listed below.

HDNET MOVIES’ schedule is as follows. For a complete schedule of films and times, visit www.hdnetmovies.com/schedules

MARRIED TO THE MOB (1988)

Thursday, April 27 at 7:10pE

Saturday, April 29 at 11:05pE

Sunday, April 30 at 3:40pE

THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE (2004)

Thursday, May 4 at 9pE

Thursday, May 4 at 1:05aE

