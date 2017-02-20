Movies

Hard Choice Clip: The Belko Experiment!

The Belko Experiment — Adria Arjon, John Gallagher Jr. — Photo courtesy of Orion Pictures

In a twisted social experiment, a group of 80 Americans are locked in their high-rise corporate office in Bogata, Colombia and ordered by an unknown voice coming from the company’s intercom system to participate in a deadly game of kill or be killed.

If the employees kill 30 of their own, the rest will go free; if they don’t, they are told that 60 will be killed. It’s up to them which happens.

THE BELKO EXPERIMENT – CLIP #2 “WE NEED ORDER” – YouTube

Tony Goldwyn makes the toughest decision of all in this intense new clip from The Belko Experiment, in theaters March 17.

The Belko Experiment stars John Gallagher Jr., Tony Goldwyn, John C. McGinley and Michael Rooker.

