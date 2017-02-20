Hard Choice Clip: The Belko Experiment!

Tony Goldwyn makes the toughest decision of all in this intense new clip from The Belko Experiment, in theaters March 17.

In a twisted social experiment, a group of 80 Americans are locked in their high-rise corporate office in Bogata, Colombia and ordered by an unknown voice coming from the company’s intercom system to participate in a deadly game of kill or be killed.

The Belko Experiment stars John Gallagher Jr., Tony Goldwyn, John C. McGinley and Michael Rooker.

