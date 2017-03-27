Hans Zimmer and Bleeding Fingers To Score Blue Planet II!

Hans Zimmer and Bleeding Fingers will score Blue Planet II – they provided the score for Planet Earth II which concluded its run on Saturday.

The announcement was made today by BBC America.

‘It’s an incredible opportunity and privilege to be working again with the BBC’s Natural History Unit on such a globally important project. It’s a joy to compose to such beautiful, powerful and inspiring picture. Once more the BBC has raised the bar and we intend to rise to the challenge,’ said Zimmer.

New York – March 27, 2017 – BBC AMERICA announced today that the highly anticipated natural history landmark Blue Planet II will be scored by Academy Award-winner Hans Zimmer’s ‘Bleeding Fingers Music’. The brand new seven-part series comes from the world’s leading BBC Studios Natural History Unit. Today’s news follows last Saturday’s finale of Planet Earth II on BBCA.

Zimmer lent his musical brilliance to the natural history genre for the first time with his acclaimed main title theme and score for Planet Earth II, the most successful nature documentary in the UK for fifteen years, and met in the US with a remarkable reception from both audiences and critics. Blue Planet II will bring together the talents of the BBC Studio’s Natural History Unit production with legendary Sir David Attenborough presenting, and Zimmer’s distinct musical genius. Once again Hans Zimmer will compose the theme and score for the series with Bleeding Fingers’ co-composers Jacob Shea and Jasha Klebe.

Sarah Barnett, President, BBC AMERICA, commented: “The incredible visual stories captured in Planet Earth II were rendered all the more powerful and vivid thanks to Hans’ genius musical scoring of the series. He will bring that same deep brilliance to bear as we plunge into the mystery and enchantment of the world’s oceans. Blue Planet II is shaping up to be as unmissable as Planet Earth II, we are honored at BBCA to present this remarkable storytelling to our audience.”

James Honeyborne, Executive Producer, Blue Planet II, said: “Blue Planet II will immerse us in the wonders of the oceans. We will visit never-seen-before locations and experience astonishing new wildlife behaviors. Hans’ rich and diverse score has a key role to play in bringing these magical worlds to life, helping us all to connect with the extraordinary undersea characters we will meet.”

Two decades ago Blue Planet sought to bring us a series on the earth’s oceans, the breadth and scale of which had never been seen before. The team have now raised their ambition and returned to work off every continent and across every ocean, in collaboration with scientific communities and pioneering the development of new filming technologies. Now Blue Planet II will immerse audiences in these underwater worlds, which are still the most expansive but least known parts of our planet

Blue Planet II will be narrated by Sir David Attenborough and is made by BBC Studios Natural History Unit, co-produced with BBC AMERICA, WDR and France Télévisions in partnership with The Open University. It is Executive Produced by James Honeyborne and Series Produced by Mark Brownlow, and was commissioned by Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content and Tom McDonald, Head of Commissioning, Natural History and Specialist Factual.

